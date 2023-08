The entire country is waiting to witness the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today. It is a proud moment for all of us says, veteran actor Paresh Rawal. On July 14, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated a significant achievement with the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a moment that filled the entire nation with pride. People from various corners of the country witnessed this remarkable event. Chandrayaan-3 represents ISRO's third planned mission to explore the Moon, and while it shares many similarities with Chandrayaan-2, it lacks an orbiter. This mission firmly established India as the fourth nation globally to successfully land its spacecraft on the lunar surface.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal expressed his enthusiasm for India's Chandrayaan-3, which is poised for a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23, Wednesday. In a report published in Pinkvilla, he conveyed, "I'm very excited. As an Indian, I feel very, very proud. Those who used to say that this is a land of sadhus, snake charmers, today, this country is going to the moon. It's a matter of great joy, a matter of pride."

In addition to this exciting lunar endeavor, it has been revealed that Paresh Rawal will reprise his iconic role as Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome 3. He eagerly anticipates reuniting with the ensemble cast for another adventure filled with humor. Moreover, the actor is slated to appear in Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2, both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, in the upcoming year.

As Chandrayaan-3 prepares for its historic lunar landing on August 23 at approximately 6:04 pm Indian Standard Time, viewers can witness the live action on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and DD National TV starting around 5:27 pm IST on the same day. The nation eagerly awaits this momentous achievement in space exploration.