Pari screamer 5: There are plenty of fish in the sea but none stay alive when Anushka Sharma is around - watch video

Our Thursday was just getting better when the fifth screamer of Anushka Sharma's Pari dropped. And needless to say, we were stopped in our tracks. We have come to accept the fact that we will have to get used to these scares till Pari hits the theatres on March 2. In the latest screamer, we see a calm Anushka walking towards the lake as a dramatic (and of course scary) music plays in the background. But the point where we scream (saw what I did there?) comes when Anushka sees her reflection in the water and all the fishes start dying. As much as we are looking forward to see Pari, because it is definitely going to be a game changer in the horror genre here and all, these screamers are just scaring the living daylights out of us.

Anushka recently revealed that her name in the film is not Pari, it's Rukhsana. It makes us wonder who is Pari then. After this revelation, we are guessing that there will be no one named Pari, and it's possible that the makers have played with the irony since the tagline of the film is, "It is not a fairy tale."

The movie has been directed by Prosit Roy and also stars Rajat Kapur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty in key roles. Anushka is producing Pari under her production house, Clean Slate Films. This is Anushka's third production venture after NH10 and Phillauri.

