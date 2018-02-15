Pari trailer: 7 scary moments that will send chills down your spine

We just can't get over the extravaganza we witnessed this morning in the trailer of Anushka Sharma's Holi release Pari. Living true to its promise, this film certainly does not seem for the faint-hearted and we had our moments of goosebumps too! One moment, Anushka looks innocent as a child, the other moment she has expressions that will send shivers down your spine. And the trailer will not let you forget even for a moment that unlike the name suggests, this film will not be a fairytale.

We see multiple shots of Anushka being possessed by a spirit. The mystery however deepens further. WHat the film is about, no one can guess. One cannot even pin-point one scene that stands out from the rest. ALSO READ: Pari trailer: Anushka Sharma’s spooky tale is disturbingly good – watch video

Here, revisit 7 scariest moments from the Pari trailer, that will just leave you wanting for more...

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Directed by Prosit Roy, and also starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Pari hits the screens on March 2. Watch this space for more updates...