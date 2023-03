Ace filmmaker known for films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Mardanni died at the age of 67. He was hospitalized in a Mumbai hospital and took his last breath at 3.30 am on March 24. He was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically and was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated at 2 30 am. Bollywood is in utter shock and many celebrities have expressed their grief and mourning the death of the prominent filmmaker. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to play Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar's next; here's a look at her love for biopics

Director confirmed the news sharing a picture on his Twitter handle. In the tweet, he wrote: "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Immediately Bollywood celebs started tweeting about the sad demise of Sarkar and paid tribute. Manoj Bajpayee who learned about the news through Hansal Mehta's post on Twitter, retweeted and wrote, "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!" adding folded hands emoji.

also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

The Kashmir Files director shared a statement about funeral details on Twitter. In the tweet, he informed his followers with a heavy heart that Pradeep Sarkar has departed for his heavenly abode. He later informed that the funeral will take place today at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm.

who has worked with him in in his eulogy for Pradeep Sarkar, wrote, "DADA! Why? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family."

Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023

Waking up to another sad loss … too early … #RipPradeepSarkar

Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar passes away - India Today https://t.co/XcEGKFZUKm — iamOnir (@IamOnir) March 24, 2023

Sad to know that

well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away .

A great loss to the film Industry .

Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones .

ओम् शान्ति !

? pic.twitter.com/2RIC2F0w6e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 24, 2023

Pradeep Sarkar has some Bollywood movies including Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and to his credit. His last directorial project was , starring , in 2018. Before movies, he directed several music videos and ad commercials. His debut as a director was the 2005 film Parineeta starring and Saif Ali Khan.

We send our heartfelt condolence to the family of the departed Pradeep Sarkar. May his soul rest in peace.