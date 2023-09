One of the most anticipated weddings of the year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot this month. The duo first sparked dating rumours earlier this year and got engaged in the presence of their close family and friends in May. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav will have a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan by the end of this month. The wedding details including the date, theme and venues have been going viral on social media ahead of Parineeti and Raghav’s big day. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to witness huge box office success with Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3? Astologer Predicts

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding invite has been going viral on social media, which reveals that the couple will be tying the knot on September 24. A report by India Today revealed the pre-wedding details of Parineeti and Raghav and that the festivities will begin a day before the big day. The wedding will be taking place in the Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Reportedly, the celebrations will begin from September 23 with Parineeti's Choora ceremony at 10 AM. This will be followed by a grand welcome lunch for the guests from 12-4 PM. The families will then have a dance party at 7 PM and the theme for the same is 'Let's party like it's 90s'.

On September 24, Raghav's sehrabandi will take place at the Taj Lake Palace at 1 PM. The Baraat will then proceed at 2 PM, followed by the jaimala and phera ceremony at 3:30 and 4 PM respectively. The vidaai will take place at 6:30 PM followed by a grand reception party at 8:30 PM.

Parineeti and Raghav will also have a grand reception in Chandigarh on September 30 for close family members and friends. Priyanka Chopra too is expected to arrive along with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie to attend Parineeti’s wedding.

On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen alongside her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj that is slated for a theatrical release in October.