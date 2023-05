And yes, Raghav Chadha took to his Twitter account and shared the pictures from their engagement ceremony, and they look every bit dreamy in white. They pair romantically in each other's arms and are sharing the happiest moments of their lives. Parineeti Chopra looks absolutely gorgeous, and we just love the subtle white and cream combination she chose to wear, while Raghav is looking like a super handsome groom, and they indeed look like a match made in heaven. As Pari and Raghav shared the pictures on their social media profiles, the internet is going crazy looking at their crackling chemistry; their romantic poses have sent fans on a meltdown; and how, just look at these two, aren't they gorgeous together? Also Read - Raghav Chadha looks dapper in white right before getting engaged to Parineeti Chopra; watch inside video

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! ?

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। ?? pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023