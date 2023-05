Priyanka Chopra is all set to come to India to attend her sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement that will take place on May 13, 2013, which is tomorrow. It is reported that Priyanka will be visiting Delhi directly and might arrive tomorrow morning without husband Nick Jonas as he has some professional commitments to fulfil. Priyanka is also extremely busy with her upcoming release, but on the other side, she is damn excited about your engagement and does not want to miss it for anything. And hence, she is planning to arrive solo. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra's weight loss journey and healthy habits for maintaining her fit body [Watch Video]

As per a source quoted in the Hindustan Times, "It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti, as a surprise for the family". Well, the fans are hoping Priyanka will bring Malti, as she is the joy, and want her to share a few glimpses of her from her Maasi's engagement.

Currently, the entire Chopra family is in Delhi, and they are looking at all the final preparations for the engagement ceremony. Parineeti and Raghav's engagement is a grand affair in Delhi, and there is nothing secret about it. It is definitely an intimate affair, and they have invited extremely close friends and members of the Chopra and Chadha families. The source further adds to the same publication that the engagement is going to be a full Punjabi affair and the theme is all pastel, which is the current trend.

Parineeti and Raghav will be Manish Malhotra's bride and groom, as the Code Name Tiranga actress is extremely close to the celebrity designer and exactly knows her taste, hence she didn't want to experiment with any other designer. Well, this is the second actress after Swara Bhasker who has found love in a politician. Well, love can find you anywhere and everywhere. Fans cannot wait for Parineeti Chopra to share a glimpse of her engagement ceremony.