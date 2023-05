One of the hot new couples in Bollywood is and AAP politician Raghav Chadha. It is being rumoured that the engagement is going to happen on May 13, 2o23. The wedding might take place in October coinciding with 's trip to India for the JIO MAMI Festival. Yesterday, the two were seen at the IPL Match of Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings. The couple also waved to the cheering crowds. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twinned in black. The actress just could not stop blushing. The name of Raghav Chadha came two days back in the Liquor Scam which led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra miffed with constant questioning about her wedding with Raghav Chadha; royally ignores paparazzi [Watch video]

ALL EYES ON PARINEETI CHOPRA AND RAGHAV CHADHA

The talk about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha being a couple started from March 2023. They were clicked together by the paps as they went on dinner and lunch dates. Story came out on how the two have grown close over a year or so. Parineeti Chopra was in a long-time relationship with that ended a year ago as per some tabloids. Raghav Chadha and she are friends from their London School Of Economics days. It seems they bonded over their love for food and travel.

NETIZENS HAVE VARIED REACTIONS

Netizens have left a lot of comments. One of them said that Parineeti Chopra always said that she would marry a common man (Aam Aadmi). And somehow it is has happened. Many are finding them to be an adorable couple. It is nice to see how Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are slowly coming out in the open. The two looked a bit but not awkward.

Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant. He is also an investment advisor. He is the youngest member of the Parliament as well. Parineeti Chopra was last seen on the movie Uunchaai. The film also starred , , , and . There were rumors that Sunny Kaushal and she would do Shiddat 2 together but the production house denied the claims. Raghav Chadha said at Bhagwant Mann wedding that his mom is very keen to see him married.