Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married. They had a grand wedding ceremony yesterday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Everyone was waiting to see the couple sharing the pictures yesterday but that did not happen. A few pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and reception went viral. However, we all were waiting for the bride and the groom to share their official pictures.

Now, that has also happened. Yes, the bride and the groom, Parineeti and Raghav have finally shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding. The bride and the groom were seen twinning in white for their special day. Parineeti wore a beautiful white lehenga while Raghav wore a white sherwani.

Parineeti and Raghav share first pictures from their wedding

Sharing these dreamy pictures, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."

Take a look at Parineeti and Raghav’s post here:

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav are seen walking together holding each other's hands. Their smile reveals it all. The second picture is from their varmala ceremony and the third is from the pheras. In the fourth picture, Raghav Chadha is seen giving an adorable forehead kiss to his wife.

Parineeti is seen walking towards the mandap in the fifth picture. What grabs all the attention is her her white veil which has Raghav written on it. The next picture is just too adorable as the bride and groom's sweet smile has our heart. The last picture looks from their saath pheras rasam.

Raghav and Parineeti's reception

Aren't these pictures too beautiful? We cannot get over this amazing couple. Yesterday, their look from reception had gone viral. Parineeti was seen in a pink saree while Raghav Chadha complimented Parineeti in a suit for the wedding reception. They looked pretty together in the reception look as well.

Watch glimpses from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding:

Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra did not attend her wedding with Raghav Chadha and fans are quite upset with this. Parineeti was present throughout Priyanka's wedding and now Priyanka was not there for her. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has revealed that Priyanka Chopra is busy due to some work commitments.