Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo's wedding was a lavish affair and was attended by over 200 guests including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. While the newlyweds returned to Delhi the day after their wedding, the couple took to their social media account on Tuesday to share a gratitude note for their fans. Taking to their Instagram story, the duo penned a heartfelt note thanking their fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pen thank you note after Udaipur wedding

Taking to their Instagram story, Parineeti and Raghav wrote that they were thankful for all the wishes and love from the bottom of their hearts. "We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes," the newlyweds wrote in the note.

The couple further added, "While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts."

“As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful,” the note concluded.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday, September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple held several grand wedding festivities including a Sangeet night where singer Navraj Hans crooned to chartbuster Punjabi tracks. The couple is expected to throw a reception party for their friends and family in Chandigarh on September 30.

Reportedly, Parineeti will be throwing a party for her friends from Bollywood. The actor will soon return to work for the promotions of her upcoming film, Mission Raniganj. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023.