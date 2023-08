Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been in the news since a long time. They got engaged in Delhi earlier this year. Their engagement pictures set the internet on fire. Parineeti and Raghav were twinning in white outfits for their engagement. Priyanka Chopra had also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav had also shared some amazing pictures from their special day on Instagram. Now, fans were eagerly waiting to know their wedding date. Also Read - Raghav Chadha opens up on how his life took a turn after getting engaged to Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti has been spotted by the paparazzi many times but she never spoke about her wedding. Now, the news about their wedding is out. As per reports in The Times Of India, the couple has finalized their wedding date and venue.

Parineeti Chopra's wedding date

Yes, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on September 25. Their wedding will take place in Rajasthan. It will be a grand wedding with just close friends and families.

Parineeti’s team has begun working on the actor's wedding preparations. The source close to the portal said that it will be a grand wedding and Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families.

The source added that Parineeti will start preparing for the wedding in full swing in the first week of September. Reports also suggest that there will be a reception in Gurugram following the wedding.

Rumours earlier

Earlier, India Today had reported that the wedding will happen in Udaipur in a 5 star hotel. The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur will be their venue for the wedding. Talking about their relationship, Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years but never spoke about it in open until they got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.