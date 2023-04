Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making news for their public appearances of late. A couple of nights ago, Parineeti Chopra and Ragha Chadha were spotted outside a restaurant and the pictures spread on the internet like crazy. And soon started the rumours, gossip mills on Parineeti being the next Bollywood celeb to settle down. Raghav Chadha is a member of parliament and a co-in-charge of AAP. And now, reports have surfaced talking about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas bring Malti Marie to India for the first time; netizens feel they've come for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to get engaged soon?

Entertainment News has been full with the updates on the new rumoured lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Their spotting together has been making fans believe that Parineeti is soon going to tie the know. And now, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official. They will get engaged soon. If the report is anything to go by, Parineei Chopra and Raghav Chadha are likely to get engaged in the this week. The engagement is going to take place in Delhi. It will be a very private and intimate affair, says the report. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Actress spotted relishing on Delhi street food with a special person

Parineeti Chopra is involved in the prep for her engagement

The report quotes a source saying that both Parineeti and Raghav are very much involved in the preparations of their engagement. The two of them have always kept their relationship lowkey. Talking about the engagement, only family and a few close friends will be a part of the engagement ceremony. Moreover, , Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are also in Mumbai. An insider revealed to the portal that both Parineeti and Raghav are extremely happy to take their relationship to the next level. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are really enjoying the new phase of their lives, shares the source. They both are in a very happy space right now which is why they are not hiding about it anymore.