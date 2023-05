Parineeti Chopra found the man of her life in Raghav Chadha, and the lovely couple got engaged on May 13, and it was a night to remember. Pari and Raghav looked head over heels in love with each other, and now fans cannot wait for the couple to get married soon. Parineeti is the first celebrity to have a lavish engagement, and now all eyes are on how the wedding will unfold. Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly going to have a winter wedding, and there is a strong buzz that the wedding will take place in October. We just cannot wait like Priyanka Chopra, who too is eagerly waiting for the wedding day. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress' mom Reena Chopra pens a heartfelt note, 'truly blessed'

Watch the adorable video of Parineeti Chopra grooving along with her fiancé, Raghav Chadha, at her engagement ceremony.

An insider reveals to Bollywood Life," Pari and Raghav will have a grand wedding either in Delhi or Rajasthan, and it will be everything royal; it will be an intimate affair but a memorable one. Like nowadays, we have seen all the celebrities like , , , and go all royal for their weddings, and it looks like Parineeti too will have the same feel and will end up getting married at some royal haveli in Rajasthan that is close by Delhi also". Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Smitten groom kisses his bride on lips; actress' dad has the best view of their romance [Watch Video]

The insider further adds, "The wedding date has not yet been decided, and we too have no ideas about the precise time, but the erring is definitely happening by the end of this year, between October and December, or it can push forward till January next year. Parineeti will have Manish Malhotra as her designer, and she might choose the subtle pastels like other celebrity brides, but she will have a red lehenga on her wedding day, and we cannot wait for her to walk the aisle".

Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly college sweethearts, and they are madly and deeply in love with each other. Parineeti too shared a long note thanking the fans and media for all the love that they showered upon the new couple. For now, we cannot wait for Pari and Raghav's wedding.