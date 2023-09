Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is all set to get married to politician Raghav Chadha in a grand destination wedding this week. According to their wedding invite that has gone viral on social media, Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married on September 24 in the presence of their close family members and friends in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities of the couple will begin in Delhi before both the families head to Rajasthan for the nuptials. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav’s families have a lineup of wedding festivities planned days before the big wedding including a friendly cricket match between the families in Delhi, Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal: Celebs who chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to host a cricket match for their families before wedding

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport on Sunday amid rumours of their wedding ceremony taking place over the weekend. According to reports, the duo have planned a lot of exciting and fun activities for their families during their wedding weekend. One such activity is a cricket match between the Chopras and the Chadhas, a report in ETimes revealed. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: All the times the couple proved they are crazy about each other

The report added, “There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras versus Chadhas cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity.” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's how the actress will look as a Bollywood bride

Trending Now

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24 at the Taj Lake, Udaipur. Other wedding festivities will be taking place at The Leela Palace. The celebrations will begin a day before the wedding, on September 23 with Parineeti's Choora ceremony at 10 AM. The event will be followed by the Welcome Lunch from 12 to 4 PM.

The families will then dance the night away with a party themed 'Let's party like it's 90s'. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on Sunday, with the Pheras set to take place at 4 PM followed by the Vidaai ceremony at 6:30 PM. The couple will then hold a reception party at 8 PM.