Parineeti Chopra has sparked dating rumours with political leader Raghav Chadha after being spotted on date outings. The so-called new couple in the town has grabbed the limelight, after Mumbai they were spotted at Delhi airport. Both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status but fans are speculating that they are dating. Their wedding news is also spreading like fire and the actress indirectly confirmed it with a smile. Amid the wedding rumours Parineeti Chopra was spotted relishing her favourite Delhi street food with the special person of her life.

Well, it is unknown what is doing in Delhi but we got a glimpse of her hogging on the street food in the capital. She took to her Instagram to share some lovely photos of her enjoying momos with her soulmate. In the pictures, she was seen relishing momos in Delhi's restaurants with her brother Sahaj Chopra. Sharing a few photos from the restaurant, the actress captioned, "The best food made by the best humans! Momos or some life changing dal makhani? Yes please... order now, thank me later."

A week ago actress posted a lovely picture of herself with her brother Sahaj Chopra on his birthday. The picture happened to be of their international trip. Making the birthday wish she took to her insta account and wrote, "Found a soulmate 30 years ago .. Blessed that God made him my brother. Luff yeww stooopid boiiii … you are my baby forever and ever happpy bdayyyy!"

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is ruling headlines for her wedding with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. The two happen to be good friends from their graduation days, reportedly, they studied together at the London School of Economics. Well, they have not confessed anything but, Code Name Tiranga co-star, Harrdy Sandhu indirectly confirmed the wedding. In a recent interview, the Punjabi singer said that he is happy that she finally getting settled and wished her luck. He recalled talking about marriage during the shoot of their movie. The actor-singer further mentioned that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her on the wedding.