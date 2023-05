Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have dominated news headlines for some time now. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader are rumoured to be dating each other and expected to get into wedlock soon. This all started when both were spotted for lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. Ever since their first picture went out on social media both have made several public appearances together. Well, the latest reports state that they are all set to get engaged soon. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra REACTS as paps wish to be ‘ladkiwalas’ on her wedding with Raghav Chadha; says, 'Tum log pagal...'

Earlier, according to India Today reports, the couple had a secret roka in attendance of family members. It was a close affair ceremony and they seemed to be happy. The reports also suggested that they will tie the knot in October this year. Amid their wedding rumours the latest update is that the couple will get engaged this month. Allegedly, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange rings on 13th May in Delhi. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha roka already done; couple to tie the knot soon? Here’s what we know

It’s been quite a long time since the couple is trending for their wedding speculation but they have still confirmed it themselves. and Raghav Chadha have remained tight-lipped neither confirming nor denying their relationship. However, the Ishqzaade actress has been observed blushing several times when quizzed about her wedding with the AAP spokesperson. Recently the actress reacted to the paparazzi’s wish for attending her wedding as ladkewale. She blushed and said that they have gone crazy. Also Read - Raghav Chadha opens up on his rumoured marriage plans with Parineeti Chopra; here’s what he said

A day earlier to that she addressed being associated with rumours and gave a positive response. To this, Pari replied if she was nobody or the media would have not been interested in her then probably she would have not achieved anything. Even Raghav Chadha was questioned about the big day in one of his political interviews and he requested to ask him about his work.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have studied together at the London School of Economics. Since then they happen to be good friends. On the work front, the actress has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Chamkila with . In the pipeline, she also has a biographical drama Jassie Gill. For the real story-based film the actress will collaborate with her co-star .