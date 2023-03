Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has sparked dating rumours with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The duo was spotted together on a dinner date in Mumbai and grabbed everyone’s eyeballs. Not just that they were seen going on a lunch date as well on the same day. Their frequent outings made fans wonder if Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are dating. Here’s what you need to know about the new couple in town Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

who last appear in Rajshri Films Uunchai was last night spotted at Bastian, Worli with Raghav Chadha for lunch. Their photos and videos went viral after the paparazzi captured them coming out of the restaurant together. Raghav went straight in the car but the actress posed for the shutterbugs and interacted for a while. Earlier on Wednesday night, they had dinner at the Westin hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai.

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha & Actor Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, they went for dinner last night too. #RaghavChadha #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/5QH6uhOzU1 — Namrata Dubey (@namrata_INDIATV) March 23, 2023

Netizens have speculated that the two are dating each other however, there is no official statement from the duo. They have not confessed anything about their relationship in the media. According to India Today reports, Parineeti and Raghav happen to be good friends and are not dating. However, an official statement from the Bollywood actress and politician is awaited. If reports are to go by, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics and continues to be friends since then. They both like to travel and often talk about lesser-explored international travel destinations.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next share the screen with in Chamkila. She also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline. The actress will reunite with her co-star for Capsule Gill which is a real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued people from a flood in a West Bengal coal mine.