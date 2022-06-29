Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year. Priyanka and Nick have named her Malti Marie after their loving mothers. Parineeti Chopra turned Maasi (aunt) as PeeCee and Nick welcomed Malti Marie into their lives. And ever since, Pari has been on cloud nine. The Ishaqzaade actress has previously opened up on the struggles Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had to go through after Malti Marie was born prematurely. And now, a video of Parineeti Chopra adorably describing the little munchkin is going viral. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Rakhi Sawant gets BRUTALLY trolled for calling herself 'masi'; netizens say, 'Begani Shaadi mei Abdullah deewana'

Parineeti Chopra describes Malti Marie

A video has surfaced online in which Bollywood heroine Parineeti Chopra is seen talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is from an interview of the actress in a foreign media, it seems. During which Parineeti, who was last seen as a judge on the TV show Hunarbaaz, was asked if she met Malti Marie. Parineeti Chopra proceeds to describe her and is heard gushing, "She is the most beautiful baby in the world." Pari also added that Malti Marie had a rough start but she is healthy now. Pari is also seen politely saying that she don't wanna talk too much. Parineeti calls her her "little baby." Check out the video here: Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to be joined by Janhvi Kapoor and THESE 2 other young heroines? [Deets Inside]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

When Priyanka Chopra opened up on Malti Marie being premature

On mother's day. Priyanka had shared a glimpse of Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra was seen holding her little one in her arms with Nick Jonas adoringly gazing at her. The Citadel actress described the last couple of months as a rollercoaster ride. She was brought home after being in NICU for about 100 days. Priyanka had thanked the doctors who took care of Malti Marie in the hospital. In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had released a statement saying they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Also Read - Boney Kapoor spanking Urvashi Rautela, man ogling at Disha Patani's cleavage and more B-town awkward moments caught on camera

Advertisement

Anyway, after watching the video, don't you think Parineeti Chopra is the coolest maasi to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Malti Marie Chopra Jonas?