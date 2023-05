Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are engaged. Last evening, the duo exchanged rings and took their first steps to the new phase and beginning of their lives. Parineeti Chopra and Ragha Chadha look ethereal in rose pink outfits and they look like a match made in heaven in the engagement pictures that they both shared online. Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was a frolic affair with family and close friends in attendance. And now, a video from the event is going viral from their engagement in which Pari is crooning to Ve Maahi with Raghav. The latter kisses Pari and it's a sight that'll melt all the lovesick in the world. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple all set to engaged on THIS date in Delhi?

Parineeti Chopra gets a kiss from Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha greeted the paparazzi after their engagement in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the grand and joyous union. Parineeti and Raghav were seen listening to music with their families and other guests who were attending their engagement in Delhi. Ve Maahi from Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari wassung live at the do. Parineeti sang the lyrics and teased Raghav in the most romantic way. And the latter returned the gesture by planting a kiss on her cheek. Parineeti then hugged Raghav who also started crooning the romantic number. He then embraced her closer. Parineeti and Raghav look so much in love and their video will make you go awww!

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's romantic video here:

Fans shower blessings on much-in-love couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Ever since a paparazzi shared the video online, it has become the talking point and has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Their adorable video and the love in the air have touched the hearts of the fans. They are gushing over their happiness and showering their blessings on the newly engaged couple. Check out the reactions to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement video here:

It is said that Raghav and Parineeti studied together in the UK. They have known each other for a long time. Parineeti and Raghav have been stealing dates ahead of their engagement and leaving fans gushing and wondering about their engagement and wedding rumours. Well, now that the engagement is done, it's time to look forward to the wedding.