Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha is right now the most interesting topic in the tinsel town, and the fans want to know when it is happening. Of late, Parineeti has been making a lot of appearances, and she almost sends her fans on a meltdown with her blushing smiles and more. And even today, Parineeti smiled throughout while posing for the shutterbugs, where they asked her about 'Shaadi kab hai', to which the actress didn't have any answer but a broad blushing smile, which later she was seen taking to her manager, who told her that they were really mad. Indeed, the fans are going bonkers ever since they have spotted Raghav Chadha and Parineeti together, and their engagement and wedding rumours have started making headlines. Right now everyone is eager to know the wedding date of the new couple in tinsel town.

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra smiles with exasperation as paparazzi ask her about the wedding date amid dating rumours with Raghav Chadha.

In fact, right now there is a strong buzz that the actress will get engaged to her politician beau in London by the end of this month, and all the preparation has begun. Parineeti and Raghav haven't yet spoken about their relationship and have maintained their silence over it, which has left their fans and the shutterbugs extremely curious about how it developed. Raghav and Parineeti are former classmates, and they studied together in the same college. If that is true, then the love story of the couple will be quite interesting.

Parineeti Chopra, who made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl and then in Ishqzaade, has seen a bit of a slowdown in her career; her last release, Code Name with Hardy Sandhu, didn't create a buzz and failed to impress the audience, while she was earlier supposed to do Animal with , however, later Rashmika Mandanna replaced the actress. For now, it seems like Pari has taken a break from work as her wedding rumours have hit headlines.