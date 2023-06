More than a month ago, Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP MLA, Raghav Chadha. The actress has been glowing since her engagement. Parineeti also attended the World Test Championship with Raghav just recently. About last night, Parineeti Chopra was seen at the Golden Glory Awards 2023. The actress wore an all-black outfit for the evening. Just a couple of hours ago, Parineeti was snapped at an event in the maximum city. Just as she was leaving, paps caught up with her but the actress refused to pose for the media. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna bags this big south film opposite Pawan Kalyan?

Parineeti Chopra refuses to pose for the paparazzi, looks upset

A video of Parineeti Chopra is going viral in the entertainment news and on social media right now. Parineeti is seen wearing a tomato red co-ord kurti set. She is seen wearing white sandals along with them. She is walking towards the exit and Parineeti suddenly asks the paparazzi to stop clicking pictures. She moves away and one of her staff members and her security team proactively stops the paparazzi from clicking pictures of Parineeti. She walks out of the venue looking tired. Parineeti also looks kinda upset.

Watch the video Parineeti Chopra here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens troll Parineeti Chopra for her 'attitude'

Watching Parineeti like this has not gone down well with the netizens. A lot of netizens have slammed the actress. Some are claiming that Parineeti has got an attitude. Some commented on how Parineeti has started dressing up as a politician's wife. Some are also seen taking a dig at her career. One of the netizens asked the media to not attend her wedding or click pictures at her wedding.

Well, it could be that Parineeti is not in the state of being clicked by the media. Celebrities have a hectic life and instead of giving bad pictures or sad pictures, she instead refused to be clicked. She might be having a bad day, who knows and needs a calm and moment of peace? The Code Name: Tiranga actress does not deserve this hate for refusing to pose for the paparazzi. Parineeti understands that the paparazzi are just doing their job but sometimes, she can refuse too.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.