Parineeti Chopra’s wedding rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for quite some time now. But the Code Name Tiranga actress never spoke about it officially or released an official statement. However, she used to keep blushing when spotted by the shutterbugs, and many even questioned why she was behaving like a shy bride already. But today Pari was definitely not in a mood and looked a bit miffed with the constant questioning about her marriage. Parineeti Chopra donned a casual avatar where she looked a bit thinner than her usual appearance, and the netizens wondered if the soon-to-be bride-to-be is on a diet, almost like every excited bride-to-be. Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi, and it will be an intimate ceremony where might not even be a part of it.

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra ignoring marriage questions with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti completely ignored the marriage questions and chose to only pose for them. Parineeti's wedding with Raghav Chadha is right now the highest topic of discussion, and hence the paparazzi are constantly asking questions, but this time Pari was definitely not in a mood. On user said, " Jab unko Kuchh shaadi ka batana Nahin to tum log puchta ki hai bhai Jhooth kaun se dant khane ka kam karta hai". Another user said, " Itna bhi Kya privacy kabhi na kabhi toh shadhi karogi hi…bakwas ka privacy maintenance".