and Raghav Chaddha are the new IT couple in town. News of the two being in a steady relationship started doing the rounds after they were clicked together outside the Westin Hotel of Mumbai. It was said that they are getting engaged in Delhi soon. But the actress went away to London for a vacation at the time of the rumoured engagement. It seems they have been together for a year or so. The confirmation came when AAP MLA Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on their union.

HERE'S HOW PARINEETI CHOPRA DEALS WITH RUMOURS

Parineeti Chopra has opened up on the constant news around her personal life in an interview with Lifestyle Asia India magazine. She said she tries to keep cool and take them in a positive manner. Parineeti Chopra said that if nobody asked or wrote news about her, it would mean that no one is interested. She said it would mean that she failed to be a successful actor, as they are the topic of conversations. Whether it is a home or a news channel, celeb marriages are huge topics of discussions. She said only a successful actor is famous.

PARINEETI CHOPRA ON ISSUING CLARIFICATIONS

The actress said that the attention is unavoidable but she is okay as long as people do not get too personal or disrespectful. Parineeti Chopra said she issues clarifications to clear misconceptions. She does it if something wrong is being circulated in the press. The actress was quoted as saying, "If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody's gotten anything wrong." She again said if no one was uninterested it would mean that she is unsuccessful. If everyone's curiosity is piqued, it would mean that she has got it right.

RAGHAV CHADDHA ALSO IN THE MEDIA EYE

Raghav Chaddha told the press that his mother was keen to see him married when he attended the wedding of Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab. He has blushed on being asked about his marriage. The main spokesperson of AAP has brushed aside all the wedding related queries. He said that there will be a celebration but he will speak on it at the right moment. The two studied together at the London School of Economics. They have bonded on food and travel. It seems both have the philosophy of living life to the fullest.