Praineeti Chopra and her alleged boyfriend Raghav Chaddha are constantly in the headlines for their wedding rumours. The Bollywood actress is said to be dating Aam Aadmi Party leader and would soon tie the knot. Earlier reports were rife that the couple would get engaged in April start but that didn't happen. However, recent reports suggest that their roka is already done and the couple will soon get into wedlock. Read on to know Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding rumours latest update.

For the unversed, the couple came to the limelight after they were spotted on frequent dates in Mumbai. They were ever spotted together at the airport. Earlier, this month the couple was often seen out and about in the city. Quizzed them about their marriage status Parineeti and Raghav both managed to tweak the answer. As their wedding news kept circulating in the media both remained tight-lipped neither confessed their relationship nor denied it.

Amid wedding rumours, the actress visited Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. Fans wondered if she met him to get her wedding outfit designed. The reason for their meeting is still unknown but we hope the rumours turn out to be true. Recently, a source reported to India Today stating and Raghav Chadha's roka is done already. The festivity was a close affair in attendance of family members and the duo was happy. The informer also quoted that the couple is set to tie the knot soon by October end this year. It is said that before getting into wedlock, the actress and AAP party spokesperson have some prior work commitments that they need to take care of.

The report also claims that Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also fly to India around the same time. She will be here to attend Jio MAMI Film Festival as she is the chairperson and will also be a part of her cousin sisters wedding festivities. Jio MAMI Film Festival is scheduled from October 27 to November 5.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai. She will next reunite with her co-star for Capsule Gill. In the pipeline, she also has Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila.