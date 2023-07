Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been the talk of the town ever since the two of them were spotted stealing dinner and lunch dates around the town a couple of months ago. In May, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in front of their families and close friends. Priyanka Chopra flew down specially to be by Parineeti's side during her special moment. The duo have been spotted out and about. Recently, they were spotted at the Golden Temple. And now, a video of them performing seva is going viral. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha visit Golden Temple, seek blessings ahead of wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha perform Seva at Golden Temple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar a couple of days ago. The duo's visit has made headlines in entertainment news ever since. A new video from inside the temple is going viral. Parineeti and Raghav are seen washing dishes at the temple, which is an act of performing seva. They are all surrounded by loads of people and also security. Parineeti is also seen interacting with someone in the video and smiling. The two of them don't look into the camera at all.

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha performing seva here:

Netizens react to Parineeti and Raghav's seva at Golden Temple

Well these days, netizens have to have a say on everything. While the two recently engaged people are performing seva quietly, they have to talk them down even then. Some netizens claim that they invited the media inside and are showing it off. And therefore, it cannot be called seva, say netizens. While there are naysayers, there are also some who have supported Parineeti and Raghav in their spiritualism. Some netizens are praising them saying that's how a celeb should be. Check out the different reactions to Parineeti and Raghav's video here:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

Well, a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Parineeti has been scouting locations in Rajasthan for her wedding. It was hinted that Pari is following Priyanka Chopra's footsteps and wants to get married in Udaipur. If reports are anything to go by, Parineeti and Raghav might get married in October this year. Just a couple of days ago, Parineeti and Raghav returned to Delhi from their recce in Udaipur.