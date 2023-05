Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha after months of speculations. The couple ruled the headlines for their rumoured relationship. The engagement took place on 13th May at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. It was a close affair in the attendance of family members and close friends. While the couple is showered with love and blessings, Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra penned a special heartfelt note. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Smitten groom kisses his bride on lips; actress' dad has the best view of their romance [Watch Video]

As her daughter starts a new chapter of her life, Reena Chopra let her emotions flow in words. She shared a photo of Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha from the engagement and hashtagged it 'truly blessed'. She wrote, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them." She also thanked everyone who have reached out and poured their blessings and wishes for the couple. Parineeti Chopra's mother is truly blessed after her daughter engaged to AAP leader.

and Raghav Chadha are new couple of B'town. It all started when they were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then they made several public appearances together. Bollywood actress and Aam Aadmi Party leader were head over heels in love with each other but kept it secret until they exchanged rings. They were often spotted together at dates, airports and even attended an IPL match together. However, both managed to remain tight-lipped not spilling the beans about their relationship to the media. They always tweaked questions about each other but Pari couldn't control blushing and dropped some hints. Finally, they made it official after getting engaged on 13th May in Delhi.

, cousin of the new bride-to-be flew to India to attend the engagement event. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also present and it is reported that filmmaker was also invited. It was an intimate ceremony among family members. From Raghav Chadha’s side, a few politicians and popular faces were spotted. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi was in attendance among other guests.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and shares a good friendship since then. However, their love story began on the sets of Chamkila when Raghav went to meet Pari and they both started dating.