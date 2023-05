Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be dating. Well, neither of them have confirmed their relationship directly but their numerous spotting across the country have set loads of tongues wagging. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are not even trying to keep it hush-hush anymore. They have been openly going on dates and watching IPL matches together, etc. Now, rumours are rife that Parineeti and Raghav are getting engaged in a couple of days. Yep, you read that right. And there's a development on the same front. Outfit deets from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement day have surfaced. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi; here’s a timeline of how their love story started

Parineeti Chopra's engagement outfit deets revealed

For a couple of days now, rumours have been wafting the entertainment news section that actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are going to get engaged. A fresh report in India Today has shared the outfit deets of Parineeti. As y'all know, the actress was seen visiting Manish Malhotra's house a couple of times. It is said that the actress had been doing the rounds for her wedding trousseau as well as her engagement outfit.

Parineeti Chopra is sure to wear a Manish Malhotra couture for her engagement day. She did multiple rounds to his boutiques as well. The entertainment news portal quotes a source saying that Parineeti gave the designer a brief which said that she wants to keep it simple and elegant. The actress is not a fan of heavy work and hence, Parineeti wants something minimalistic yet classy.

Watch Parineeti and Raghav's video from Mumbai airport here:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement date

As per media reports, Parineeti is getting engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on 13th May, that is, coming Saturday. The duo will slip the engagement bands in the presence of their family members and close friends in Delhi. It is said that the ceremony will begin with an ardas after which the duo will exchange their rings. It will be followed by lunch and dinner in Central Delhi.

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together in the UK. They have known each other for a long time now and are in love. Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport where the paparazzi asked Pari will she invited them to their wedding. The actress just smiled as did Raghav. Earlier, Parineeti had claimed that if there is any misinformation floating around about her personal life, she would clarify.