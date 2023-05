Tomorrow, and Raghav Chadha will be getting engaged in New Delhi. The engagement will happen at the Kapurthala House which is the main office of the AAP. The couple will be marrying later in the year. Parineeti Chopra was clicked at the airport in a maroon suit with Gucci mules. The couple also enjoyed a IPL match at Mohali some days back. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have decided to keep it a low key affair. , Nick Jonas and Malti Marie will be flying in from the US for the big day. Madhu Chopra, the mother of Priyanka told Pinkvilla that she is very happy for the couple. It seems the whole family is very excited. They have given them their blessings.

Decoration outside Raghav Chadha's home

A news agency has shared visuals of Chadha's home. We can see that there are floral rangolis and diyas lighting up the place. Raghav Chadha had said at the wedding of Bhagwant Mann that his mom was keen on his nuptials.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lighting and floral decoration at the Government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha ahead of his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra that will reportedly be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fvkqJVXd5s — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

We also saw how Parineeti Chopra's home has been decked in Mumbai for the big day. A few celebs are expected to be in Delhi for the engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Parineeti Chopra will be wearing a subtle outfit from Manish Malhotra for the big day. He is also coming for the engagement to Delhi. Raghav Chadha will don an Achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva. It seems it is a very minimal outfit as he does not like embroidery or anything too loud. Both the couple will wear ivory outfits.

The actress' brothers Sahaj and Shivaang are looking after the menu. There will be quite a feast for guests. The specialty includes kebabs while vegans will have some choices too. , Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza and some other Bollywood celebs are expected for the do.