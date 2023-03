Bollywood actor and political leader Raghav Chadha sparked wedding rumours soon after they were spotted making public appearances frequently. The couple manages to stay in the headlines grabbing the media attention with their repeated outings. Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that the wedding of his former costar is finally happening and he is happy. Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu worked together in 2022 spy thriller Code Name Tiranga. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari beats Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others; creates more buzz than these star kids

The Punjabi singer is gearing up for his latest song Yaad Aati Hai and while promoting the same he spilled some beans over his co-star's marriage. In a conversation with DNA, he said that he is happy that Parineeti is finally getting settled in life. He recalled that during the shoot of Code Name Tiranga, they had discussed marriage and the actress had mentioned she will get married, only after she feel that she has found the right guy. Harrdy Sandhu even confirmed that he has spoken to Parineeti Chopra and congratulated her for the wedding.

A week ago and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted in Mumbai and their photos and videos took the internet by storm. People immediately started speculating if they are dating each other. Recently they were again spotted at the Delhi airport amid wedding rumors. However, both have remained tight-lipped keeping their relationship a secret. Recently, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them for their "union". Also, a close friend of the Chopra family has confirmed that they are committed to their union but the final ceremony is yet to happen.

On March 29, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside the airport and caught the attention of the paparazzi. They didn’t leave a chance to ask the actress about her relationship status. Although, she didn’t utter a word but couldn't stop smiling and blushing. Indirectly, Pari herself confirmed her relationship with that happy face when questioned about the wedding.