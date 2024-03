The year 2024 is all about baby boom in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Richa Chadha are the stars who are expecting babies this year. Two days back, Parineeti Chopra was seen in a tee shirt, which made netizens wonder if she is expecting as well. Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha last year in Delhi. The actress posts pictures with Raghav Chadha on special occasions but she does not keep on talking or keeping fans updated with her personal life. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is seen as one of India's dynamic young politicians. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Dreamy moments from celeb weddings in 2023 that made us believe in love

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Parineeti Chopra focussing on her work

Sources close to Parineeti Chopra told Bollywood Shaadis that there is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. The actress has been travelling all over India for work or for personal reasons. Parineeti Chopra prefers to keep her personal life away from the media. However, she has not done anything that suggests that she is pregnant. The source told Bollywoodshaadis, "She has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier." Also Read - Parineeti Chopra to enter politics; reveals secret to her successful marriage with AAP leader Raghav Chadha and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The source said that they met Parineeti Chopra in Delhi recently, and did not see any signs of pregnancy. The source further said, "Had she been pregnant, she would have shared the news with both the families, which has not happened." The couple are enjoying marital bliss. They keep busy schedules and want to enjoy every moment they spend together. The couple are also too focused on work.

Imtiaz Ali said that she has cast Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh Chamkila as she is a trained singer. Diljit Dosanjh plays the main role in the film. The movie is based on the life of the legendary folk singer of Punjab.