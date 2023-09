Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will soon be known as Mrs and Mr Chadha. The two are going to tie the knot in a matter of days. Earlier this year, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged and ever since, they have been making headlines for their wedding which is now just around the corner. The pre-wedding functions have begun and a Sufi Night was hosted by the bride and groom-to-be.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi night was a musical bonanza

Various musicians enthralled the bride and groom, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the Sufi Night. Popular Sufi and Bollywood songs were played at the do by a live band. The music could be heard outside as well. From Tumhe Dilagi Bhool Jaani Padegi to Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana, it was a very vibrant night. The visuals from outside the Kapurthala house in New Delhi are going viral as it is.

Parineeti Chopra serenades everyone at the Sufi Night

We all know that Parineeti Chopra is a fan of singing. She has even lent her voice to some amazing Bollywood numbers and covered a few classics as well. And sources inform that Parineeti took the mic as well and enthralled everyone with a melodious number. That's what Indian weddings are all about, fun, frolic and celebrations. Parineeti was seen grooving to the songs with her and Raghav's friend, cricketer Harbhajan Singh as well. Glimpses of the same are going viral.

Guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night

Priyanka Chopra's mother and brother, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra were a few of the first who attended the gala Sufi Night. Parineeti Chopra's parents were there naturally, and they even posed for the photogs gathered. Harbhajan Singh, Indian cricketer and friend of Raghav Chadha and Pari, Designer Pawan Sachdeva and the president of the Fashion Design Council of India, Sunil Sethi, was also present at the amazing musical night. Apart from these people, only very close friends and relatives attended the do. No outsiders were seen at Parineeti and Raghav's Sufi night.

Soon after the Sufi night turned into a party night wherein the bride let her hair down and was seen grooving with her friends and relatives. The wedding will happen on 24th September with Sehrabandi taking place at 1 pm after which the Baraatwil leave The Taj Lake Palace for the Leela Palace wherein Raghav will marry his Parineeti.