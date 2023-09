Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding festivities began yesterday in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple will be hosting more than 200 guests and 50 VVIPs over the weekend leading up to their grand wedding. From Bollywood to politics, top names from the industries are expected to attend the nuptials ceremony which will take place at the Leela Palace. Tight security has been put into place to ensure that no unwanted guests or media persons enter the venue. A strict no phone policy is also implied so that no pictures and videos from the wedding festivities go on social media. Reportedly, around 100 private security guards have been deployed for the grand ‘Ragneeti’ wedding. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's outfit details REVEALED and it's every bit classy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha deploy strict security measures at wedding venue

Following in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra too implemented tight security measures for her grand wedding ceremony on Sunday. Top names from Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor are expected to attend the wedding festivities from Parineeti’s side along with tennis player Sania Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, it is being reported that Manish has designed the wedding lehenga for Parineeti’s Punjabi wedding ceremony. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Udaipur festivities start with Mehendi; pics, video from venue go viral

From Politics, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are expected to attend their co-AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra to leave from US tonight, tight security at venue and more updates

Reportedly, special measures have been implemented to make sure no videos or photos from the wedding venue get out without the permission of the to-be-bride and groom. Blue colored tape will be pasted on the cameras of mobile phones while guests enter the venue to make sure that everyone adheres to the no pictures policy.

Once applied, if anyone tries to remove the tap, an arrow symbol will be visible on the tape. With this, it can be tracked if anyone uses the camera. Interestingly, Priyanka had followed the same measures during her grand wedding festivities with Nick Jonas in 2018.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra too is expected to land in Udaipur today to participate in the wedding festivities. Nick Jonas might give Parineeti Chopra’s wedding a miss owing to his ongoing music tour with the Jonas Brothers.