Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. For months, everyone has been speculating about Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. When will the engagement take place, what will they wear and the guest list, etc. And now, everyone is talking about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. BollywoodLife exclusively told ya'll on 15th May that Parineeti and Raghav are looking for a Rajasthan wedding and around the winter season. And now, there are more updates on the same. Here's what we have learned about Parineti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding...

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding deets

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra went location hunting for her wedding. She was in Udaipur and has been scouting locations in Kishangarh now. The actress reportedly also has plans to explore Jaipur. For her Udaipur trip, Parineeti went alone but for the rest of the trip, Pari was accompanied by Raghav Chadha as well. As per the report in the online entertainment news portal, the Code Name: Tiranga actress has visited Udaivilas. She met some of her relatives there and had lunch. She next went to Leela Palace and took a boat ride in the lake Pichola. The actress met Shikha Saxena, the deputy director of the tourism department of Udaipur. She wanted to learn more about Udaipur. BollywoodLife informed ya'll days ago about Parineeti looking for wedding locations in Rajasthan. Well, Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur and in the winter season too.

More deets about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

The deputy director shares that she and Parineeti scouted the locations in Udaipur and while the actress did not directly talk about the wedding, it was hinted at the same. When prodded on Saxena tells that Parineeti inquired about the weather conditions. Parineeti seems to have September in her mind. When told her that in Udaipur, the wedding is till the last week of September. And at that moment, she looked at her PA who noted it down. As per the reports, when talked about November, the actress seemed open to the suggestion. When the deputy director directly asked Parineeti about the wedding plans, the actress claimed to be planless and shared that she is in the process of making a plan.

An insider says that the actress seemed drawn to Udaipur and was keenly interested to know the tourist attractions. She wants to know the tourist spots as she wants the guest to spend time well. Parineeti also loved the way she was welcomed in a traditional way. She was touched by it and also turned emotional. Parineeti is inclined towards Udaipur and it seems the actress is inclined to get married in Rajasthan only. Just like her Jiju and Mimi didi, no?