Parineeti Chopra, once said in an interview that she would never marry a politician. But things in life often do not go as planned, especially if you are in love. And Parineeti Chopra who is now engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, is the living example. On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. The ceremony was a dreamy affair. Parieenti's sister, global icon Priyanka Chopra was also part of the festivities.

Now, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple paid a visit to seek blessings. Pictures and videos of the duo are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Golden Temple

In a video, dropped on Instagram by a celebrity fan page, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen offering prayers inside the Golden Temple. Parineeti had a transparent white dupatta wrapped around her head. She donned an off-white salwar-kameez, having subtle embroidery, for the temple visit. Raghav, on the other hand, sported a white kurta-pajama, that he layered with a grey, half-jacket. The politician wrapped a saffron-coloured scarf.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were captured, engaged in a conversation, surrounded by beefed-up security. They walked together towards the Amrit Sarovar and sought blessings from the sacred pond. A few star-struck fans were seen clicking pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony was a close-knit affair. Members from the film fraternity, including Parineeti’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra attended the ceremony. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, along with other esteemed politicians also marked their presence on the star-studded occasion. Later on, Parineeti shared a string of pictures with Raghav on Instagram, from their engagement.

Parineeti Chopra is yet to announce her wedding date with Raghav Chadha. But, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the Ishaqzaade actress has made up her mind to get hitched to the love of her life in Rajasthan. Earlier in May, Parineeti went in search of the perfect wedding venue in Udaipur, Kishangarh, and other major destinations in Rajasthan. She is said to be on the lookout for major tourist attractions near her wedding venue, to make sure that guests enjoy themselves. Although nothing is confirmed, speculations are rife that Parineeti will be marrying Raghav Chadha somewhere between September and November, this year.