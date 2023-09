Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to be man and wife on September 24, 2023. The couple has reached Udaipur along with their families. The two have booked The Taj Palace and Leela Palace for their guests. The marriage is a high profile one with many top politicians and celebrities in attendance. It seems the Baraat will arrive in a boat. A welcome lunch is being curated for the guests who will spend a couple of days in Udaipur. Priyanka Chopra and her baby girl Malti Marie are also expected to come down to India for maasi Parineeti Chopra's nuptials. She is super excited for the sangeet and D-Day. But Nick Jonas may skip it as the Jonas Brothers are on a tour now. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: All the times the couple proved they are crazy about each other

Parineeti Chopra to be a traditional Punjabi bride

It is a known factor that Parineeti Chopra is going to be a Manish Malhotra bride. She is rumoured to be wearing a pastel ensemble to go with her 'Pearl White Indian wedding'. Now, sources have told us that Parineeti Chopra wants to be a true Punjabi bride and is going all out with her mehendi, Chooda and Kaleeres. The Chooda ceremony is on 23rd and will happen in the presence of family and closest friends. The source said, "The design of choodas and kaleeras will have resonance to their love story and friendship. The two knew one another since their London days." The actress has plans to keep the choodas on for a long time. We know that a married woman can keep them for 41 days, six months or a year.

Wedding details of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

The functions started with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi. It was followed by a Sufi night. Parineeti Chopra's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra was there with her son, Siddharth. There were also few guests along with family at the musical night. It seems the couple are overjoyed reveling in all their pre-wedding festivities. Raghav Chadha has described his love story with Parineeti as the most organic and magical one. He had gone to meet her on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila as a a friend. It seems they started meeting frequently soon after, and fell in love.

This is one of the big fat weddings of the year. The families are sparing no efforts to make it a lavish affair. Raghav Chadha is an investment banker by qualification and business.