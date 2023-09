The grand destination wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday. The bride and groom-to-be arrived in style in the city of lakes on Friday along with their family members and friends. The celebrations began on Friday night at The Leela Palace which was lit up for the ongoing festivities. On Saturday, Parineeti’s choora ceremony took place in traditional Punjabi style followed by a special brunch themed ‘Blooms and bites’ for the guests. Several top Bollywood celebrities and politicians are expected to attend the grand wedding tomorrow at the Taj Lake Palace. Ahead of the wedding, the bride-to-be received a special gift from her family for her big day. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be’s choora ceremony begins, first pic out

Parineeti Chopra gets special jewels from her family

On Saturday, several members of Parineeti Chopra’s family were seen arriving to attend the wedding festivities. The bride-to-be’s paternal aunt and uncle were also spotted at the Udaipur airport and happily posed for photographers present at the venue. Speaking to the reporters, Parineeti’s aunty revealed that since they are in the jewelry business, their family has brought a special piece of jewelry for Parineeti to gift her as her wedding gift. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra spends her day off with Malti in US, to skip the big do?

Parineeti’s choora, haldi ceremonies

Parineeti and Ragahv’s wedding festivities began with a choora ceremony for the bride on Saturday morning. This was followed by a welcome brunch for the guests. According to our sources, Parineeti handpicked the items on the food menu herself along with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj. The menu consists of a variety of Indian and International cuisines including Rajasthani and Punjabi food items. Several healthy food items have also been included in the menu keeping in mind the elderly guests attending the wedding. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding food menu handpicked by the bride, has Indian, International cuisines and healthy food options [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Haldi ceremony for the bride and groom also took place today. A special pre-wedding bash with the 90’s theme will be held for the guests later today.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the knot tomorrow, September 24 in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in presence of their family members and friends. The couple will be hosting a special reception party for their close ones in Chandigarh on September 30. The event will be a day affair at The Taj, Chandigarh, 1 PM onwards.