Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding festivities began in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 23. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on Sunday, September 24 in the presence of close family members and friends. While the couple’s wedding festivities began earlier this week in Delhi with an Ardas held at a Gurudwara followed by a Sufi night for the guests, Parineeti’s choora ceremony began on Saturday morning. A guest from the wedding shared an exclusive inside picture from the highly-anticipated wedding of the year. Top celebrities from films and politics are expected to attend the celebration in the upcoming days leading up to the wedding. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to not attend Parineeti, Raghav Chadha's wedding? Actress' latest post sparks rumors

Parineeti Chopra’s choora ceremony begins, first pic out

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra’s choora ceremony began in traditional Punjabi style. Raghav Chadha’s maternal uncle and ace designer Pawan Sachdeva shared glimpses from the couple’s wedding celebration. The picture showed the entire room decked in beautiful heus of yellow. As per the viral wedding invite, the choora ceremony of Parineeti was scheduled to happen at 10 AM today. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha put in place strict privacy norms like Priyanka Chopra's wedding

According to reports, Parineeti will be wearing a pastel ensemble to go with her 'Pearl White Indian wedding' theme. The actor has reportedly opted for a lehenga by ace fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra. An exclusive source told Bollywood Life, "The design of choodas and kaleeras will have resonance to their love story and friendship. The two knew one another since their London days."

Wedding guests share exclusive pictures from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

Bollywood star Bhagyashree arrived in style for the grand wedding celebrations of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. The actor took to her Instagram story to share pictures from the wedding venue. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding festivites began on September 22 in Udaipur. (Image: Photo shared by Bhagyashree) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding will be a grand 3-day affair. (Image: Photo shared by Bhagyashree)

Other top stars expected to attend the wedding celebrations are Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and Sania Mirza. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with 50 VVIP guests are also expected to attend the grand destination wedding this weekend.