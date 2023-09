The first pics of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are out. We can see the actress in a baby pink saree with a cape blouse. The saree looks like one from Manish Malhotra's collection. It has the shimmery effect as he have seen in many of his sarees. Fashion enthusiasts will remember Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah and everyone donning such sarees. Of late, the bridal looks of our actresses whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani has come under scrutiny. People are not liking the trend of pastels in weddings given that India is a land of colours. In fact, Katrina Kaif was the last actress whose bridal looks were universally loved. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: To-be bride and groom's first pictures from Sangeet OUT

First pic of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha from wedding

In the pic from the wedding, which is doing the rounds on social media we can see the couple together. Raghav Chadha is looking very handsome in a tuxedo but Parineeti Chopra looks a bit tired. Netizens were quick to point out that she had none of the bridal glow. In fact, her hair and makeup everything left fans quite upset. Take a look at some of the comments here... Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Sehrabandi, Baraat, Shaadi time and details out

This is not all. Some are even wondering about the timing of the saat pheras. They had an afternoon wedding. It is said that Gods are asleep in that period. Anyways, it is become habitual for people to troll on social media.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have an intimate wedding

The two got married at the Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Hotel of Udaipur. News went viral that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's couple suite was priced at Rs 10 lakh per night. Some political trolls started questioning this as the annual income of Raghav Chadha is shown as a little more than Rs two lakh per annum. Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi were the Baaraatis of Raghav Chadha. Manish Malhotra was there from Bollywood along with Sania Mirza.

Many are upset knowing that Priyanka Chopra skipped the wedding. The Quantico actress had some work commitments. But she put up a story for her little sister wishing her the best for this day. Even Nick Jonas could not attend due to the concert.