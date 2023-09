Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kicked off on September 22 in Udaipur with a mehendi ceremony. The ceremony saw the presence of close relatives and friends who flew down to the wedding venue along with Parineeti and Raghav. In a series of photos and videos that Raghav Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva shared on his Instagram handle, fans do a get sneak peek into the mehendi ceremony. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's how Pari is reveling in her pre-wedding festivities [Exclusive]

The first photo shows Pawan Sachdeva posing with other guests at the hotel. In a series of other videos shared by Pawan on his Instagram stories too gave a glimpse of the relatives who attended the mehendi ceremony.

From enjoying the drive to the wedding venue to capturing the picturesque and breath-taking views of the amazing and beautiful lakes of Udaipur ahead of a boat ride, and the interiors of the wedding venue, Pawan’s videos give the updates Parineeti and Raghav’s fans have been waiting for. Raghav and Parineeti’s will take place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The Wedding Guest List

Among the other guests who will reach the venue on September 23 are Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and popular director Karan Johar along with Raghav’s friends and colleagues. Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, isn’t expected to attend the wedding festivities because of his ongoing tour with his band.

No Photo Rule

According to hotel insiders, special measures have reportedly been implementedto ensure photos and videos from the wedding aren’t circulated at the time when event's recording happens. Even guests’ mobile cameras – as they enter the hotel - will have blue coloured tape put on them. This is to ensure they don’t record the wedding ceremony. This restriction has also been imposed on the hotel staffers – including cooks, organisers, and hotel personnel.

Sufi Night

Ahead of their Mehendi ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav organised a Sufi night in Delhi for friends and family. Several videos from the musical event have been shared on social media. The bride-to-be was dressed in a silver outfit, while Raghav looked dapper in a dark blue suit.