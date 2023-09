Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is the talk of the town. Everyone is waiting to see the couple as the bride and groom. They got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi. Their wedding festivities are currently going on. A lot has been said about their wedding. Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will happen on September 23 and 24. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: This is when Priyanka Chopra will reach India for her cousin's shaadi [Exclusive]

Now, the pictures from their pre wedding festivities are out now. The first pictures from their ardaas ceremony have come out. The ceremony happened today and the couple were seen twinning in pink and beige colour outfits.

Parineeti looked pretty in a pink outfit for the ceremony. Raghav looked charming in a pink beige colour outfit. The duo were seen posing together with their relatives.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In one of the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing with one of their relatives. They are seen holding each other's hands adorably. The smile and the glow on their faces are so beautiful. In another picture, the couple is seen praying while their family is around them. Parineeti and Raghav recently visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain as well as at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Priyanka to visit India for the wedding

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly come to India for the wedding of her sister. Reports say that Priyanka will be travelling to India and go straight to Udaipur on September 23 and take part in the wedding festivities before the D-day on 24th. Priyanka will be coming with her daughter Malti Marie alone as Nick Jonas cannot be here due to his work commitments. Nick Jonas was also not seen at the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav.