Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding festivities began on September 23 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony on Sunday in the presence of their family members and friends. On Saturday, Parineeti's chooda ceremony took place at The Leela Palace and a brunch themed 'Blooms and bites' was also scheduled to take place 10 AM onwards for the guests. According to our sources, the bride has taken keen interest in all the wedding preparations and has carefully handpicked the wedding food menu along with her brothers, Shivang and Sahaj. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding food menu will have a variety of Indian and International cuisines to cater to all the needs of their special guests and the couple does not want to leave any stone unturned to make it a weekend to remember for the special ones.

Parineeti Chopra picks multiple cuisines for her royal wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti has been participating in the preparation of her wedding ceremony in full swing. The bride has looked into all aspects of the preparations carefully and even helped curate the wedding food menu keeping in mind all the attendees of the ceremony. According to our sources, the food menu includes various Indian cuisines including Rajasthani and Punjabi food to ensure a royal experience for the guests at the wedding.

For the elderly family members, the bride and her siblings set the wedding food menu keeping in mind their health requirements. A lavish spread of food items are included in the menu to make sure everyone has plenty of options and a gala time during the festivities.

Priyanka Chopra to miss the wedding?

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account on Saturday morning to share a picture of Parineeti chilling by the pool ahead of her big day. Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for her sister and wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.” The actor’s post hinted at her absence from Parineeti’s wedding as she is currently on tour with husband Nick Jonas.

Nick is on a US music tour with The Jonas brothers and is scheduled to perform on September 23 and 25 in the US, and thus, is most likely to skip Parineeti’s wedding. Parineeti's cousin sisters Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra will also be absent from the wedding owing to their work commitments.