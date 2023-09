Currently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is ruling the headlines. The love birds are all set to tie the knot on September 24. It is going to be a big fat Indian wedding taking place in everyone's favourite destination - Rajasthan. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have chosen the gorgeous Udaipur as their wedding location. The Leela Udaipur has been booked for their shaadi. The baraatis have already reached the wedding venue and the festivities have begun. And well, we have got to know that Parineeti Chopra is enjoying every bit of every function. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Udaipur festivities start with Mehendi; pics, video from venue go viral

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her wedding thoroughly

Generally, during the big Indian weddings, the bride is overwhelmed with all the rituals and events taking place. There is always an anxiety whether everything will go as planned or not. Brides do get worked up and by the end of the day, they are dead tired. But this is not the case with Parineeti Chopra. A source close to the actress tells BL that Pari has planned everything well in advance. We have got to know that Parineeti Chopra has been planning her wedding since almost six months and she has done it to perfection. She has her family and friends by her side to help. The team of wedding planners know exactly what the bride wants and all the arrangements have been made accordingly. All the minute details have been planned to precision and Parineeti is now stress free.

An insider who is also a part of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding told BL said that Pari is the coolest bride ever as she is enjoying her wedding thoroughly. Well, she comes across as a perfectionist, isn't it?

Here's a video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's video here.

Priyanka Chopra to attend?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023. Their engagement was quite simple yet elegant. It was white and gold themed. Now we are eagerly waiting to get the inside glimpses of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. It is expected that Priyanka Chopra will fly in from the US to attend her cousin's wedding. Stay tuned to BL for more exclusive details.