Parineeti Chopra will soon be called Mrs Chadha. The actress is tying the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a couple of days. And the wedding preparations of the soon-to-be-married couple have begun in Delhi. Just a couple of days ago, Parineeti Chopra flew to Delhi and Raghav Chadha came to pick up his bride-to-be from the airport. The pre-wedding prep has begun in Delhi. Check out interesting deets below... Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding reception: Neither Mumbai nor Chandigarh, duo lock THIS venue?

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pre-wedding preparations begin

A video is going viral from Delhi. It is from Raghav Chadha's home and soon-to-be sasural of Parineeti Chopra. The video features a truck carrying goods outside the politician's house. Pre-wedding preparations, that is the decorations have begun already. Bamboo set-up is being done. The preparations are halfway done as seen in the video. Exciting times lie ahead for the Chopras and Chadhas. And Bollywood enthusiasts will get to enjoy a big fat Bollywood wedding soon. The video is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding prep here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding

As per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding will begin on 17th September. A week-long pre-wedding festivities have been planned before D-day on the 24th of September 2023.

If reports are anything to go by, the ladkiwale and ladkewale gang will play cricket to Kickstart the celebrations. Parineeti and Raghav are extremely fond of cricket. Interesting way to begin wedding festivities, no? The wedding will happen in Udaipur. Rajasthan seems to be the hotspot for destination weddings right now. Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in 2018.

Nick Jonas to skip Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie to join?

Nick Jonas is currently touring with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. They have shows scheduled on 23rd September in Washington and on 25th September in Pittsburgh. And the wedding is on the day between these two dates. It is likely that Nick Jonas might give Parineeti's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are likely to attend the grand wedding. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra made a quick stop at Parineeti and Raghav's engagement without either Nick or Malti.