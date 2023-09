Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married yesterday. They had a two-day grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. They had sangeet and mehendi ceremonies the day before the wedding. Pictures from these ceremonies have been going viral on the internet. The couple also has now shared pictures from the wedding. The couple were seen twinning in white outfits for their big day. Also Read - Raghav Chadha lovingly kisses his bride Parineeti Chopra, actress says 'Couldn't have lived without each other'

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Most gorgeous FIRST PICS of Bollywood celebrity couples

Take a look at their post here:

Parineeti and Raghav to host two receptions?

After the wedding, the couple also had a reception party. However, as per reports in News 18, the wedding was a lavish but an intimate affair as Parineeti wanted her close friends to attend. But the couple has two receptions lined up. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha FIRST PICS OUT! Fans left awestruck with the gorgeous duo

Yes, the couple will be hosting two receptions separately for politicians and actors. The reception for politicians will take place in Delhi while Parineeti will celebrate her wedding with her Bollywood industry in Mumbai.

The source further told News18 that there will be Z+ category security for the politicians attending the reception. The newlyweds will leave Udaipur today. Talking about their honeymoon plans, Parineeti and Raghav will have to wait. Parineeti will soon get busy with the promotions of her next film, Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar.

Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and others attended Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding yesterday. Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra did not attend the wedding and fans are quite upset about it.

Priyanka did not attend Parineeti's wedding?

However, recently while speaking to the paparazzi, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed the reason why Priyanka could not attend. She said that Priyanka Chopra is busy due to some work commitments.

However, it will be interesting to see if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding reception in Mumbai or not.