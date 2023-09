Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly be tying the knot in a grand destination wedding ceremony this weekend. The couple was spotted arriving at the Delhi airport on Sunday in coordinated outfits and were seen smiling as media persons congratulated them on their impending wedding. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding will be a close knit affair and will be attended by close family members and friends of the duo. While Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra is also expected to attend the festivities, brother-in-law Nick Jonas will reportedly give the festivities a miss. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple's families to battle it out in a cricket match in Delhi this week

Nick Jonas to skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Nick Jonas will reportedly be giving Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities in Udaipur a miss. The singer is currently on a music tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin and has shows planned for the upcoming days. According to the schedule posted on The Jonas Brothers’ website, Nick will be performing along with his brothers in Washington on September 23 and Pittsburgh on September 25. While the singer has a day off on September 24, Nick might give Parineeti’s wedding a miss. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal: Celebs who chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding to take place on September 24

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities reportedly began with an ardaas on Monday, which took place in Delhi. A friendly cricket match between the Chopras and Chadhas will also be hosted by the soon-to-be bride and groom to make their wedding festivities a fun and exciting celebration. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: All the times the couple proved they are crazy about each other

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav along with their families will be flying to Udaipur later this week for the big day. The festivities will begin on September 23. The wedding will be taking place in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on September 24, followed by a grand reception party on the same day. Several top politicians are expected to attend the wedding.

Parineeti and Raghav will also host a reception dinner for their family and friends in Chandigarh on September 30.