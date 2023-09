Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with the bride-to-be’s choora ceremony. The couple’s wedding festivities are taking place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Parineeti’s choora ceremony held in the morning. While several family members from both sides have already arrived at the venue, others are expected to arrive on Sunday for the big day. Reportedly, Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra too was expected to attend the wedding festivities, but looks like the Citadel star will be giving the ceremony in India a miss. The actor took to her social media account on Saturday to send love and blessings to Parineeti on her big day, hinting at her absence from the wedding. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding food menu handpicked by the bride, has Indian, International cuisines and healthy food options [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chopra still in US, to skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture of bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding. In the picture, Parineeti could be seen chilling by the pool. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be’s choora ceremony begins, first pic out

While several social media users started speculating whether Priyanka will be traveling to India today to attend the grand wedding, the actor posted a video of herself along with daughter Malti Marie spending their day off at a farm with Nick Jonas’ brother Franklin. With Priyanka still in the US, it is unlikely that the actor will be coming to attend her sister’s wedding ceremony. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to not attend Parineeti, Raghav Chadha's wedding? Actress' latest post sparks rumors

Priyanka has not yet confirmed whether she will be attending the ‘Ragneeti’ wedding, but her social media posts have hinted at her absence from the big day tomorrow.

Grand wedding tomorrow

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married tomorrow in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The duo’s wedding will be a grand affair with over 200 guests and 50 VVIPs from Bollywood and politics in attendance. Parineeti’s co-stars Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are expected to attend her wedding. Close friend and tennis player Sania Mirza, filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra are reportedly on the guest list.

From politics, Raghav’s co-AAP leaders, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with their families are expected to attend the grand destination wedding.