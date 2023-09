The grand destination wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is all set to take place this weekend. The duo will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. On Friday morning, Parineeti and Raghav along with their families were spotted at the Delhi airport leaving for Udaipur. The wedding festivities for the bride and groom-to-be began earlier this week with an Ardas in Delhi, followed by a Sufi night for the families on Thursday night. Several top celebrities and politicians are expected to attend the gala wedding festivities this weekend. Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra too is expected to arrive in Udaipur for the big fat Indian wedding. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Marriage to prove beneficial; astrologer predicts growth [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chopra to arrive for Parineeti Chopra’s wedding in Udaipur tomorrow

While Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Udaipur on Friday, other guests are expected to arrive for the wedding festivities tomorrow. The guest list includes several top names from the film industry and politics. Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, will also be attending fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding ceremony. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress to be a traditional Punjabi bride; check Chooda, Kaleera details [Exclusive]

From Bollywood, Parineeti’s co-stars Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are expected to attend the wedding. Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra will reportedly arrive tomorrow in Udaipur along with daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas will reportedly be skipping the wedding owing to his music tour in the US with The Jonas Brothers. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding venue gets lit up, check the gorgeous night and day view

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get married this weekend

Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot on September 24 this year. Dating rumors of the duo began earlier this year, after Parineeti and Raghav were spotted exiting a restaurant together. The couple got engaged on May 13 and will be getting married this Sunday in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. Over 200 guests and 50 VVIPs are expected to attend their wedding ceremony. The couple will host a reception bash for the guests on their wedding day and will throw another bash for their friends and family in Chandigarh on September 30.