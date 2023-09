The wedding festivities for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding ceremony began in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 22. The couple arrived with their family members at the airport on Friday and received a grand welcome with hoardings and ‘band baaja’. The wedding ceremony is expected to be a grand affair with over 200 guests including close family members and friends of the couple expected to attend the big do. 50 VVIPs including Chief Ministers of various states are also expected to attend the wedding of the year. While fans of Priyanka Chopra are eagerly waiting for the desi girl’s arrival for the wedding festivities, the Citadel star might give Parineeti’s grand wedding a miss. On Saturday, Priyanka hinted at skipping the festivities with a post on Instagram. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha put in place strict privacy norms like Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Priyanka Chopra to give Parineeti Chopra’s wedding in Udaipur a miss?

While several reports indicated that Priyanka Chopra will be arriving in Udaipur to attend the wedding festivities of her cousin Parineeti on Saturday, her latest post on social media left many wondering whether the Baywatch star will be attending the festivities. On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to post a picture of Parineeti and penned a heartfelt note ahead of her big day.

Priyanka shared a picture of Parineeti chilling by the pool in a dress and a summer hat along with a drink in her hand. The actor could be seen in a jolly mode and dancing before her big day. Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram and showered her love and blessings on Parineeti. "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings," Priyanka wrote along with the picture.

While Priyanka’s gesture was filled with love, it left many speculating whether the actor will attend the wedding festivities in person. Reportedly, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas is currently on a music tour in the US with his brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as part of The Jonas Brothers concert. Priyanka, along with her daughter Malti Marie has been with Nick throughout their travels. Whether Priyanka arrives for Parineeti’s wedding festivities remains to be seen.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding to take place on September 24

The grand wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began earlier this week in Delhi with an Ardas ceremony followed by a Sufi night. The couple will have a pre-wedding bash today for the guests and the theme is ‘party like the 90’s.’ Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony tomorrow, on September 24 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur,