The new couple in the town, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May in an intimate ceremony. Their relationship status was all speculation until they exchanged rings. Their wedding is reported to happen in October 2023 and the couple is contemplating tying the knot in Rajasthan. Following their engagement, several reports surfaced in the media and the recent one suggests that the couple is considering a post-wedding reception not in Mumbai or Chandigarh but in Gurugram.

Earlier, the buzz around the couple claimed that they would have two receptions. One in Mumbai for Parineeti's friends and film fraternity people and another in Chandigarh for Raghav’s family and friends. The politician was born and brought up in Delhi and has most of his friends there so hosting an event in the capital would be ideal. According to reports, the couple is said to host the function at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel. The soon-to-be-married have ditched the idea of two events and zeroed on one location and have picked the luxurious venue in Gurugram.

As per the latest reports, parents of the bride and groom Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha visited the hotel for a food-tasting session. Even Raghav and Pari were supposed to reach there. However, they didn’t arrive and the food tasting was done by family members. A source informed Hindustan Times that the families of the couple were reported to arrive at 7 pm but then it was rescheduled to 9 pm. Their manager who was coordinating on their behalf reached on time and food tasting was done but without the couple as they didn’t show up.

The source was also quoted as saying the food tasting seemed like it was for a grand reception in Delhi NCR. However, official confirmation is still awaited but there are possibilities of a wedding reception in Gurugram. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also not confirmed their wedding date yet however reportedly it is scheduled for October 2023. They sparked their dating rumors following a date in Mumbai and frequent appearances in the media.