Love finds its way, no matter what, and once again it is proved you should never say never because that happens to you first, and Parineeti Chopra is the latest example of it. The actress, who is reportedly all set to get married with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, once said that she would never want to marry a politician, and the netizens are going bonkers over this old video that is going viral on the internet right now for obvious reasons. In the video, Parineeti is promoting her film along with Sidharth Malhotra, where she says," The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options, but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

Watch the video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav walking together at the airport and only adding fuel to the speculations of their wedding rumours.

Pari was talking about the qualities she wants in her future husband when she said," He should be funny, he should smell really good, and he should respect me. They should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth and who have made their lives themselves." Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha gave a pleasant surprise to fans when they were spotted together many times at dinner and lunch dates, and now there is a strong report that she will be getting engaged in the month of April and soon they will both also get married.

Meanwhile AAP leader Sanjeev Arora even congratulated the couple for their courtship on his Twitter account, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Pari chose not to react to the congratulatory message of Sanjeev Arora and instead blushed happily.

Just a few days ago, the couple was spotted together again, and both Parineeti and Raghav were tight-lipped about their wedding news. In fact, was flown down from the USA along with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Jonas, and many claim that she is here to attend the wedding ceremony of her sister Parineeti. We'll fans clearly cannot wait to have a glimpse of Parineeti as Dulhania.